Comparing of FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) and Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC)

As Asset Management businesses, FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) and Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FS KKR Capital Corp. 6 6.50 N/A 2.26 2.72 Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 4 2.83 N/A -0.52 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates FS KKR Capital Corp. and Great Elm Capital Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides FS KKR Capital Corp. and Great Elm Capital Group Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FS KKR Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 29.87% of FS KKR Capital Corp. shares and 52% of Great Elm Capital Group Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.33% of FS KKR Capital Corp.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.1% of Great Elm Capital Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FS KKR Capital Corp. -2.38% -0.81% -3.15% -5.03% -20.52% 18.73% Great Elm Capital Group Inc. -1.44% -9.67% 17.43% 14.17% 6.75% 21.6%

For the past year FS KKR Capital Corp. was less bullish than Great Elm Capital Group Inc.

Summary

FS KKR Capital Corp. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Great Elm Capital Group Inc.