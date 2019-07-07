Comparing of FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) and Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC)

As Asset Management businesses, FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) and Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|FS KKR Capital Corp.
|6
|6.50
|N/A
|2.26
|2.72
|Great Elm Capital Group Inc.
|4
|2.83
|N/A
|-0.52
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates FS KKR Capital Corp. and Great Elm Capital Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides FS KKR Capital Corp. and Great Elm Capital Group Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|FS KKR Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Great Elm Capital Group Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 29.87% of FS KKR Capital Corp. shares and 52% of Great Elm Capital Group Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.33% of FS KKR Capital Corp.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.1% of Great Elm Capital Group Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|FS KKR Capital Corp.
|-2.38%
|-0.81%
|-3.15%
|-5.03%
|-20.52%
|18.73%
|Great Elm Capital Group Inc.
|-1.44%
|-9.67%
|17.43%
|14.17%
|6.75%
|21.6%
For the past year FS KKR Capital Corp. was less bullish than Great Elm Capital Group Inc.
Summary
FS KKR Capital Corp. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Great Elm Capital Group Inc.
