Comparing of FS Bancorp Inc. (FSBW) and PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

We are contrasting FS Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) and PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Regional – Pacific Banks companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FS Bancorp Inc. 50 1.47 4.05M 6.17 7.99 PacWest Bancorp 35 0.94 114.69M 3.85 10.03

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. PacWest Bancorp is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than FS Bancorp Inc. The business that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. FS Bancorp Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of FS Bancorp Inc. and PacWest Bancorp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FS Bancorp Inc. 8,163,676.68% 15.5% 1.7% PacWest Bancorp 326,752,136.75% 9.6% 1.8%

Volatility & Risk

FS Bancorp Inc.’s 1.02 beta indicates that its volatility is 2.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, PacWest Bancorp’s beta is 1.44 which is 44.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for FS Bancorp Inc. and PacWest Bancorp are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FS Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 PacWest Bancorp 0 0 1 3.00

PacWest Bancorp on the other hand boasts of a $42.5 average target price and a 17.34% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both FS Bancorp Inc. and PacWest Bancorp are owned by institutional investors at 60.1% and 92.5% respectively. Insiders owned 3.7% of FS Bancorp Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.3% of PacWest Bancorp shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FS Bancorp Inc. 0.2% -3.12% -4.25% 0.43% -20.23% 14.97% PacWest Bancorp -0.59% -0.05% -1.55% -0.59% -22.77% 16.08%

For the past year FS Bancorp Inc. has weaker performance than PacWest Bancorp

Summary

PacWest Bancorp beats on 8 of the 13 factors FS Bancorp Inc.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; cash flow loans to finance business acquisitions and recapitalization activities; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases. In addition, the company offers consumer loans comprising personal loans, auto loans, home equity lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, and other loans. Further, it provides international banking and multi-state deposit services; money market sweep products; investment advisory and asset management services; treasury and cash management services; telephone banking, and online and mobile banking services; and foreign exchange and ATM services. The company offers its products and services to small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurial businesses and their venture capital, private equity investors, professionals, and other individuals. As of December 31, 2016, it had 77 full-service branches in the state of California; a branch in Durham, North Carolina; and loan production offices in California. The company was formerly known as First Community Bancorp and changed its name to PacWest Bancorp in April 2008. PacWest Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.