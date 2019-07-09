Comparing of Frontline Ltd. (FRO) and Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

We will be contrasting the differences between Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) and Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Shipping industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frontline Ltd. 7 1.80 N/A -0.05 0.00 Teekay Tankers Ltd. 1 0.43 N/A -0.20 0.00

Table 1 highlights Frontline Ltd. and Teekay Tankers Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontline Ltd. 0.00% -0.8% -0.3% Teekay Tankers Ltd. 0.00% -5.5% -2.4%

Volatility and Risk

Frontline Ltd.’s current beta is 1.2 and it happens to be 20.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Teekay Tankers Ltd.’s 13.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.13 beta.

Liquidity

Frontline Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, Teekay Tankers Ltd. which has a 1.1 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. Frontline Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Teekay Tankers Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Frontline Ltd. and Teekay Tankers Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontline Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00 Teekay Tankers Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00

The consensus price target of Frontline Ltd. is $5.5, with potential downside of -35.60%. Teekay Tankers Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $1.2 consensus price target and a -7.69% potential downside. The data provided earlier shows that Teekay Tankers Ltd. appears more favorable than Frontline Ltd., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 21.1% of Frontline Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 36.8% of Teekay Tankers Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 33.8% are Frontline Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.9% are Teekay Tankers Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Frontline Ltd. 13.65% 15.4% 63.75% 33.78% 89.66% 62.57% Teekay Tankers Ltd. 19.66% 30.84% 33.33% 18.64% 21.74% 50.86%

For the past year Frontline Ltd. has stronger performance than Teekay Tankers Ltd.

Summary

Frontline Ltd. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Teekay Tankers Ltd.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated a fleet of 56 vessels, including VLCC, Suezmax, LR2/ Aframax, and MR tankers. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Frontline Ltd. is a subsidiary of Hemen Holding Ltd.