Comparing of Frontline Ltd. (FRO) and Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

We will be contrasting the differences between Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) and Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Shipping industry.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Frontline Ltd.
|7
|1.80
|N/A
|-0.05
|0.00
|Teekay Tankers Ltd.
|1
|0.43
|N/A
|-0.20
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Frontline Ltd. and Teekay Tankers Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Frontline Ltd.
|0.00%
|-0.8%
|-0.3%
|Teekay Tankers Ltd.
|0.00%
|-5.5%
|-2.4%
Volatility and Risk
Frontline Ltd.’s current beta is 1.2 and it happens to be 20.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Teekay Tankers Ltd.’s 13.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.13 beta.
Liquidity
Frontline Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, Teekay Tankers Ltd. which has a 1.1 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. Frontline Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Teekay Tankers Ltd.
Analyst Ratings
The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Frontline Ltd. and Teekay Tankers Ltd.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Frontline Ltd.
|0
|2
|0
|2.00
|Teekay Tankers Ltd.
|0
|2
|0
|2.00
The consensus price target of Frontline Ltd. is $5.5, with potential downside of -35.60%. Teekay Tankers Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $1.2 consensus price target and a -7.69% potential downside. The data provided earlier shows that Teekay Tankers Ltd. appears more favorable than Frontline Ltd., based on analyst opinion.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 21.1% of Frontline Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 36.8% of Teekay Tankers Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 33.8% are Frontline Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.9% are Teekay Tankers Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Frontline Ltd.
|13.65%
|15.4%
|63.75%
|33.78%
|89.66%
|62.57%
|Teekay Tankers Ltd.
|19.66%
|30.84%
|33.33%
|18.64%
|21.74%
|50.86%
For the past year Frontline Ltd. has stronger performance than Teekay Tankers Ltd.
Summary
Frontline Ltd. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Teekay Tankers Ltd.
Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated a fleet of 56 vessels, including VLCC, Suezmax, LR2/ Aframax, and MR tankers. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Frontline Ltd. is a subsidiary of Hemen Holding Ltd.
