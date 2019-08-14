Comparing of Frontline Ltd. (FRO) and Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG)

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) and Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG), both competing one another are Shipping companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frontline Ltd. 7 1.54 N/A 0.26 27.92 Dynagas LNG Partners LP 2 0.36 N/A -0.23 0.00

Demonstrates Frontline Ltd. and Dynagas LNG Partners LP earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontline Ltd. 0.00% 3.9% 1.4% Dynagas LNG Partners LP 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Frontline Ltd.’s current beta is 1.01 and it happens to be 1.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Dynagas LNG Partners LP has a 1.04 beta and it is 4.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Frontline Ltd. and Dynagas LNG Partners LP are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontline Ltd. 0 1 0 2.00 Dynagas LNG Partners LP 0 1 0 2.00

Dynagas LNG Partners LP on the other hand boasts of a $3 consensus price target and a 136.22% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 21.1% of Frontline Ltd. shares and 16% of Dynagas LNG Partners LP shares. Frontline Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 33.8%. Competitively, 43.94% are Dynagas LNG Partners LP’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Frontline Ltd. -9.35% -9.12% -8.56% 38.01% 45.08% 33.27% Dynagas LNG Partners LP -4.11% -4.76% -40.93% -49.64% -82.17% -58.46%

For the past year Frontline Ltd. had bullish trend while Dynagas LNG Partners LP had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Frontline Ltd. beats Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated a fleet of 56 vessels, including VLCC, Suezmax, LR2/ Aframax, and MR tankers. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Frontline Ltd. is a subsidiary of Hemen Holding Ltd.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of March 20, 2017, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 913,980 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.