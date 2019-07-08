Comparing of Frontier Communications Corporation (FTR) and Its Rivals

Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:FTR) is a company in the Telecom Services – Domestic industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.2% of Frontier Communications Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.54% of all Telecom Services – Domestic’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Frontier Communications Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.27% of all Telecom Services – Domestic companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Frontier Communications Corporation and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontier Communications Corporation 0.00% -43.00% -3.40% Industry Average 20.81% 35.60% 4.86%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Frontier Communications Corporation and its competitors’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Frontier Communications Corporation N/A 2 0.00 Industry Average 654.88M 3.15B 51.34

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Frontier Communications Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontier Communications Corporation 2 3 0 2.60 Industry Average 2.50 3.20 2.14 2.76

With average target price of $2.7, Frontier Communications Corporation has a potential upside of 56.98%. The competitors have a potential upside of -56.06%. Based on the data shown earlier the analysts’ view is that Frontier Communications Corporation’s peers are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Frontier Communications Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Frontier Communications Corporation -5.07% -16.26% -11.59% -46.77% -77.71% -13.45% Industry Average 3.43% 7.51% 17.79% 36.34% 41.38% 31.60%

For the past year Frontier Communications Corporation has -13.45% weaker performance while Frontier Communications Corporation’s competitors have 31.60% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Frontier Communications Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, Frontier Communications Corporation’s peers Current Ratio is 1.01 and has 0.95 Quick Ratio. Frontier Communications Corporation’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Frontier Communications Corporation.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.39 shows that Frontier Communications Corporation is 39.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Frontier Communications Corporation’s peers have beta of 0.83 which is 17.38% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Frontier Communications Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Frontier Communications Corporation’s peers show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper based networks to residential customers. The company also provides broadband, Ethernet, traditional circuit-based, data and optical transport, and voice services, as well as Multiprotocol Label Switching and Time Division Multiplexing services to small business, medium business, and larger enterprises, as well as sells customer premise equipment. In addition, it offers 24/7 technical support; wireless broadband services in selected markets; and frontier secure suite of products, including computer security, cloud backup and sharing, identity protection, and equipment insurance. Further, the company provides satellite TV video services; voice services, including data-based VoIP, and long distance and voice messaging services; and a package of communications services. Additionally, it offers a range of access services that allow other carriers to use facilities to originate and terminate their local and long distance voice traffic. As of December 31, 2016, it served approximately 5.4 million customers and 4.3 million broadband subscribers in 29 states. The company was formerly known as Citizens Communications Company and changed its name to Frontier Communications Corporation in July 2008. Frontier Communications Corporation was founded in 1927 and is based in Norwalk, Connecticut.