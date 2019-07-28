Comparing of Front Yard Residential Corporation (RESI) and AvalonBay Communities Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Front Yard Residential Corporation (NYSE:RESI) and AvalonBay Communities Inc. (NYSE:AVB). The two are both REIT – Residential companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Front Yard Residential Corporation 11 3.33 N/A -2.28 0.00 AvalonBay Communities Inc. 200 12.68 N/A 7.23 27.77

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Front Yard Residential Corporation and AvalonBay Communities Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Front Yard Residential Corporation and AvalonBay Communities Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Front Yard Residential Corporation 0.00% -24.2% -5.7% AvalonBay Communities Inc. 0.00% 9.5% 5.4%

Risk & Volatility

Front Yard Residential Corporation is 54.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.54. AvalonBay Communities Inc. on the other hand, has 0.62 beta which makes it 38.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Front Yard Residential Corporation and AvalonBay Communities Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Front Yard Residential Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 AvalonBay Communities Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Front Yard Residential Corporation has an average price target of $15, and a 23.15% upside potential. On the other hand, AvalonBay Communities Inc.’s potential upside is 0.87% and its average price target is $210.2. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Front Yard Residential Corporation is looking more favorable than AvalonBay Communities Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 74.2% of Front Yard Residential Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 94.1% of AvalonBay Communities Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.5% of Front Yard Residential Corporation shares. Competitively, AvalonBay Communities Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Front Yard Residential Corporation -0.9% 14.37% -2.66% 33.58% 1.95% 25.77% AvalonBay Communities Inc. 2.16% -1.68% 2.36% 9.95% 21.98% 15.31%

For the past year Front Yard Residential Corporation was more bullish than AvalonBay Communities Inc.

Summary

AvalonBay Communities Inc. beats Front Yard Residential Corporation on 6 of the 9 factors.

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities which have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing, at reasonable prices. Our mission is to provide our tenants with houses they are proud to call home. Additional information is available at www.frontyardresidential.com.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. engages in the development, redevelopment, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities in the United States. As of January 31, 2009, the company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 164 operating apartment communities comprising 45,728 apartment homes in 10 states and the District of Columbia. It also held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 14 communities under construction, as well as held rights to develop an additional 27 communities. The companyÂ’s markets are located in New England, the New York/New Jersey metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Midwest, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States. AvalonBay Communities has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.