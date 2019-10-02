Comparing of Frequency Electronics Inc. (FEIM) and Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Frequency Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) and Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) compete with each other in the Communication Equipment sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frequency Electronics Inc. 11 0.00 5.65M -0.28 0.00 Zebra Technologies Corporation 203 1.61 53.53M 7.83 26.93

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Frequency Electronics Inc. and Zebra Technologies Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frequency Electronics Inc. 50,222,222.22% -35.6% -27.2% Zebra Technologies Corporation 26,373,355.67% 33.6% 9.7%

Volatility and Risk

Frequency Electronics Inc. is 16.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.84 beta. Zebra Technologies Corporation on the other hand, has 1.57 beta which makes it 57.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Frequency Electronics Inc. is 4.3 while its Current Ratio is 11.4. Meanwhile, Zebra Technologies Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. Frequency Electronics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Zebra Technologies Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Frequency Electronics Inc. and Zebra Technologies Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Frequency Electronics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zebra Technologies Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively Zebra Technologies Corporation has a consensus target price of $217.5, with potential upside of 9.02%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 69.2% of Frequency Electronics Inc. shares and 90.1% of Zebra Technologies Corporation shares. Frequency Electronics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5%. Comparatively, Zebra Technologies Corporation has 1.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Frequency Electronics Inc. -4.35% 2.46% -5.59% 2.44% 55.51% 10% Zebra Technologies Corporation 12.21% 0.91% 2.81% 23.07% 54.19% 32.44%

For the past year Frequency Electronics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Zebra Technologies Corporation.

Summary

Zebra Technologies Corporation beats Frequency Electronics Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

Frequency Electronics, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military. The FEI-Zyfer segment designs, develops, and manufactures products for precision time, and frequency generation and synchronization primarily incorporating global positioning system technologies into communications systems, computer networks, test equipment, and military command and control terminals for ground and satellite link applications. The companyÂ’s products are used in commercial, government satellite payload systems, secure communications, command, control, communication, computer, intelligence, security and reconnaissance, counter measures, and electronic warfare applications for the United States government on land, sea, and air-borne platforms. It markets its products directly and through independent sales representative organizations located in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Frequency Electronics, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Mitchel Field, New York.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports direct thermal and thermal transfer label printers, radio frequency identification (RFID) printer/encoders, dye sublimation card printers, real-time locating solutions, related accessories, and support software worldwide. Its products are primarily used in automatic identification, data collection, and personal identification applications. The company also provides mobile computing and advanced data capture technologies and services, which include rugged and enterprise-grade mobile computers; laser, imaging, and radio frequency identification based data capture products; wireless LAN solutions and software; and applications that are associated with these products and services. In addition, it offers barcode scanners; specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification; real-time location systems; and related accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, utilities, and application software. Further, the company provides maintenance, repair, product support, system installation and integration services, and other services. It serves retail, transportation and logistics, manufacturing, healthcare, and other end markets. The company sells its products through a network of resellers, distributors, and end users representing industrial, service, and government organizations. Zebra Technologies Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois.