Comparing of Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) and Its Rivals

As Asset Management company, Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN) is competing with its rivals based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Franklin Resources Inc. has 51.1% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 40.50% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.1% of Franklin Resources Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.30% of all Asset Management companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Franklin Resources Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Resources Inc. 0.00% 15.60% 10.60% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Franklin Resources Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Resources Inc. N/A 33 11.75 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

Franklin Resources Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower P/E ratio Franklin Resources Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Franklin Resources Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Resources Inc. 1 2 0 2.67 Industry Average 1.13 1.95 1.63 2.60

$31.75 is the average price target of Franklin Resources Inc., with a potential upside of 16.00%. The potential upside of the rivals is 133.26%. The equities research analysts’ belief based on the results shown earlier is that Franklin Resources Inc.’s peers are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Franklin Resources Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Franklin Resources Inc. -6.9% -6.77% -4.14% 12.17% -4.9% 10.01% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year Franklin Resources Inc. was less bullish than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.18 shows that Franklin Resources Inc. is 18.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Franklin Resources Inc.’s peers are 24.17% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.24 beta.

Dividends

Franklin Resources Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Franklin Resources Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative markets. Franklin Resources, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Hyderabad, India.