Comparing of Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) and BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (NYSE:DMF)

As Asset Management businesses, Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN) and BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (NYSE:DMF), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Resources Inc. 28 -3.88 278.75M 2.78 11.75 BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 9 0.00 N/A 0.43 21.57

Table 1 highlights Franklin Resources Inc. and BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Franklin Resources Inc. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Franklin Resources Inc. is currently more affordable than BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Resources Inc. 1,001,257,183.91% 15.6% 10.6% BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Franklin Resources Inc. and BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Resources Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Franklin Resources Inc. is $34, with potential upside of 25.65%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 51.1% of Franklin Resources Inc. shares and 27.29% of BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.1% of Franklin Resources Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Franklin Resources Inc. -6.9% -6.77% -4.14% 12.17% -4.9% 10.01% BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 6% 7.61% 9.8% 16.18% 13.04% 20.6%

For the past year Franklin Resources Inc. has weaker performance than BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Franklin Resources Inc. beats BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative markets. Franklin Resources, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Hyderabad, India.