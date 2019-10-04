Comparing of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF) and WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

Both Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) and WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 9 0.00 N/A -0.31 0.00 WisdomTree Investments Inc. 5 -2.88 101.21M 0.21 29.38

In table 1 we can see Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and WisdomTree Investments Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% WisdomTree Investments Inc. 1,945,373,467.11% 10.1% 3.9%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 58.08% of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust shares are held by institutional investors while 74.6% of WisdomTree Investments Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.5% are WisdomTree Investments Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust -0.82% 0.31% -0.1% 2.23% -14.32% 6.76% WisdomTree Investments Inc. -4.02% -1.43% -13.17% -4.91% -32.02% -6.77%

For the past year Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust had bullish trend while WisdomTree Investments Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

WisdomTree Investments Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans. It develops index using its fundamentally weighted index methodology. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in New York, New York.