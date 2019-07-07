Comparing of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF) and The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF)

We will be comparing the differences between Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) and The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|10
|15.56
|N/A
|-0.31
|0.00
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and The Cushing Energy Income Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and The Cushing Energy Income Fund.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 58.08% of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust shares and 27.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund shares. Competitively, 14.9% are The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|-0.41%
|-1.23%
|1.16%
|2.45%
|-12.94%
|6.65%
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|0.93%
|-1.93%
|1.19%
|-7.06%
|-22.2%
|18.29%
For the past year Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s stock price has smaller growth than The Cushing Energy Income Fund.
