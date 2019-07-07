Comparing of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF) and The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF)

We will be comparing the differences between Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) and The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 10 15.56 N/A -0.31 0.00 The Cushing Energy Income Fund 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and The Cushing Energy Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and The Cushing Energy Income Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% The Cushing Energy Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 58.08% of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust shares and 27.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund shares. Competitively, 14.9% are The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust -0.41% -1.23% 1.16% 2.45% -12.94% 6.65% The Cushing Energy Income Fund 0.93% -1.93% 1.19% -7.06% -22.2% 18.29%

For the past year Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s stock price has smaller growth than The Cushing Energy Income Fund.