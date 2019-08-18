Comparing of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF) and Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) and Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 10 15.49 N/A -0.31 0.00 Noah Holdings Limited 44 0.00 N/A 1.95 16.59

Table 1 demonstrates Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and Noah Holdings Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and Noah Holdings Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Noah Holdings Limited 0.00% 14.2% 10.8%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and Noah Holdings Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Noah Holdings Limited 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Noah Holdings Limited has a consensus target price of $52, with potential upside of 73.28%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 58.08% of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust shares are held by institutional investors while 79.4% of Noah Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, held 84.6% of Noah Holdings Limited shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust -0.82% 0.31% -0.1% 2.23% -14.32% 6.76% Noah Holdings Limited -3.92% -27.75% -40.07% -27.49% -37.23% -25.35%

For the past year Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust had bullish trend while Noah Holdings Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

Noah Holdings Limited beats on 7 of the 9 factors Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. Its wealth management products and services include fixed income products, such as corporate credit products, real estate credit funds, factoring products, and mezzanine financing products linked to corporate merger and acquisitions and buyouts, and others; private equity products, such as investments in various private equity funds sponsored by domestic and international asset/fund management firms, as well as real estate equity funds and private equity funds of funds; secondary market equity fund products; and insurance products, mutual funds, and other products. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.