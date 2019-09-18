Comparing of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF) and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|10
|13.61
|N/A
|-0.31
|0.00
|Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
|22
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 58.08% and 24.28% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|-0.82%
|0.31%
|-0.1%
|2.23%
|-14.32%
|6.76%
|Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
|0.14%
|0.97%
|-1.31%
|4.73%
|-5.44%
|14.84%
For the past year Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has weaker performance than Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
Summary
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust.
