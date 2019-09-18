Comparing of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF) and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 10 13.61 N/A -0.31 0.00 Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 58.08% and 24.28% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust -0.82% 0.31% -0.1% 2.23% -14.32% 6.76% Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 0.14% 0.97% -1.31% 4.73% -5.44% 14.84%

For the past year Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has weaker performance than Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.

Summary

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust.