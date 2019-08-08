Comparing of Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV) and Its Rivals

As Gold company, Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) is competing with its peers based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Franco-Nevada Corporation has 79.13% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 55.28% institutional ownership for its rivals. 2% of Franco-Nevada Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.54% of all Gold companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Franco-Nevada Corporation and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franco-Nevada Corporation 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 8.52% 4.66% 2.18%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Franco-Nevada Corporation and its peers’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Franco-Nevada Corporation N/A 78 115.93 Industry Average 53.26M 625.44M 75.67

Franco-Nevada Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more expensive in compare to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Franco-Nevada Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Franco-Nevada Corporation 0 2 0 2.00 Industry Average 2.00 1.78 1.54 2.60

Franco-Nevada Corporation presently has an average target price of $74, suggesting a potential downside of -21.89%. The rivals have a potential upside of 100.81%. Given Franco-Nevada Corporation’s stronger average rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Franco-Nevada Corporation is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Franco-Nevada Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Franco-Nevada Corporation -3.3% 4.09% 22.81% 13.76% 18.93% 23.74% Industry Average 1.34% 14.38% 35.67% 28.30% 37.82% 39.23%

For the past year Franco-Nevada Corporation has weaker performance than Franco-Nevada Corporation’s peers.

Dividends

Franco-Nevada Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Franco-Nevada Corporation’s peers show that they’re better in 5 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, and Africa. The company also has interests in silver; platinum group metals, including palladium; other minerals, including base metals, iron ore, coal, and industrial and miscellaneous minerals; and oil and gas properties. As of March 21, 2017, it had a portfolio of 259 mineral assets and 80 oil and gas assets. Franco-Nevada Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.