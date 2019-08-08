Comparing of Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV) and Its Rivals

As Gold company, Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) is competing with its peers based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Franco-Nevada Corporation has 79.13% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 55.28% institutional ownership for its rivals. 2% of Franco-Nevada Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.54% of all Gold companies shares are owned by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has Franco-Nevada Corporation and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Franco-Nevada Corporation
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|8.52%
|4.66%
|2.18%
Valuation & Earnings
The following data compares Franco-Nevada Corporation and its peers’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Franco-Nevada Corporation
|N/A
|78
|115.93
|Industry Average
|53.26M
|625.44M
|75.67
Franco-Nevada Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more expensive in compare to its peers.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Franco-Nevada Corporation and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Franco-Nevada Corporation
|0
|2
|0
|2.00
|Industry Average
|2.00
|1.78
|1.54
|2.60
Franco-Nevada Corporation presently has an average target price of $74, suggesting a potential downside of -21.89%. The rivals have a potential upside of 100.81%. Given Franco-Nevada Corporation’s stronger average rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Franco-Nevada Corporation is more favorable than its peers.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Franco-Nevada Corporation and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Franco-Nevada Corporation
|-3.3%
|4.09%
|22.81%
|13.76%
|18.93%
|23.74%
|Industry Average
|1.34%
|14.38%
|35.67%
|28.30%
|37.82%
|39.23%
For the past year Franco-Nevada Corporation has weaker performance than Franco-Nevada Corporation’s peers.
Dividends
Franco-Nevada Corporation does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Franco-Nevada Corporation’s peers show that they’re better in 5 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, and Africa. The company also has interests in silver; platinum group metals, including palladium; other minerals, including base metals, iron ore, coal, and industrial and miscellaneous minerals; and oil and gas properties. As of March 21, 2017, it had a portfolio of 259 mineral assets and 80 oil and gas assets. Franco-Nevada Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
