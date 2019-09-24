Comparing of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) and BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) and BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Recreational Vehicles. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fox Factory Holding Corp. 74 3.39 N/A 2.07 38.63 BRP Inc. 32 0.00 N/A 1.86 18.96

Demonstrates Fox Factory Holding Corp. and BRP Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. BRP Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Fox Factory Holding Corp. Company that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Fox Factory Holding Corp.’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fox Factory Holding Corp. 0.00% 26.3% 16.5% BRP Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Fox Factory Holding Corp. and BRP Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fox Factory Holding Corp. 0 1 0 2.00 BRP Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 24.39% for Fox Factory Holding Corp. with consensus target price of $76.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

About 0.3% of Fox Factory Holding Corp.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fox Factory Holding Corp. -7.18% -5.33% 5.73% 34.81% 63.26% 36.03% BRP Inc. -0.59% -1.15% 14.81% 21.79% -13.34% 36.18%

For the past year Fox Factory Holding Corp. was less bullish than BRP Inc.

Summary

Fox Factory Holding Corp. beats BRP Inc. on 11 of the 11 factors.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles. It also provides mountain and road bike wheels, and other performance cycling components, including cranks, bars, stems, and seat posts, as well as aftermarket products to retailers and distributors. Fox Factory Holding Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Scotts Valley, California.

BRP Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and propulsion systems worldwide. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and spyder vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircrafts. It sells its products through a network of independent dealers and distributors, as well as to original equipment manufacturers under the Can-Am, Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Evinrude, and Rotax brand names. The company also provides parts, accessories, and clothing, as well as other services. BRP Inc. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Valcourt, Canada.