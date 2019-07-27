Comparing of Fox Corporation (FOXA) and Reading International Inc. (NASDAQ:RDIB)

Both Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) and Reading International Inc. (NASDAQ:RDIB) compete on a level playing field in the Entertainment – Diversified industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fox Corporation 37 2.05 N/A 2.48 15.20 Reading International Inc. 26 1.06 N/A 0.62 41.94

Table 1 highlights Fox Corporation and Reading International Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Reading International Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Fox Corporation. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Fox Corporation is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fox Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Reading International Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Fox Corporation and Reading International Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fox Corporation 0 6 7 2.54 Reading International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Fox Corporation has a consensus price target of $44.38, and a 19.27% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 87% of Fox Corporation shares and 7.25% of Reading International Inc. shares. About 0.1% of Fox Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Reading International Inc. has 84.32% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fox Corporation 0.77% 0.48% 0% 0% 0% -0.76% Reading International Inc. -2.37% -9.34% -2.07% 50.12% 115.95% -5.49%

For the past year Fox Corporation has stronger performance than Reading International Inc.

Summary

Fox Corporation beats Reading International Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The company produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment, and movie programming for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunication companies, and online video distributors. It also broadcasts network programming; and operates 28 broadcast television stations, including 11 duopolies in the United States. In addition, the company produces and acquires live-action and animated motion pictures for distribution and licensing in various formats and entertainment media, as well as produces and licenses television programming. Further, it provides video advertising services, including consumer engagement and on-demand marketing campaigns; operates two San Francisco-Bay area television stations; and broadcasts and operates Telugu language entertainment channels in India. The company was formerly known as News Corporation. Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in New York, New York.