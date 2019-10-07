Comparing of Foundation Building Materials Inc. (FBM) and Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE)

Foundation Building Materials Inc. (NYSE:FBM) and Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Industrial Equipment Wholesale. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Foundation Building Materials Inc. 17 0.53 19.46M -0.68 0.00 Anixter International Inc. 64 1.25 30.06M 4.70 13.68

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Foundation Building Materials Inc. and Anixter International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Foundation Building Materials Inc. and Anixter International Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foundation Building Materials Inc. 113,734,658.09% 0% 0% Anixter International Inc. 46,976,090.01% 11.9% 4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Foundation Building Materials Inc. are 2.1 and 1.4. Competitively, Anixter International Inc. has 2.1 and 1.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Foundation Building Materials Inc. and Anixter International Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Foundation Building Materials Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Anixter International Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Anixter International Inc. is $90, which is potential 32.94% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 90.5% of Foundation Building Materials Inc. shares and 88.4% of Anixter International Inc. shares. Foundation Building Materials Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.9% of Anixter International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Foundation Building Materials Inc. -1.54% -1.38% 25.07% 87.07% 18.77% 107.1% Anixter International Inc. 8.7% 7.97% 3.66% 7.25% -9.8% 18.5%

For the past year Foundation Building Materials Inc. was more bullish than Anixter International Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Anixter International Inc. beats Foundation Building Materials Inc.

Foundation Building Materials, Inc. distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Specialty Building Products and Mechanical Insulation. The Specialty Building Products segment distributes wallboard, metal framing, suspended ceiling system, and other products. It also provides wallboard accessories, stucco, and exterior insulation and finish systems, as well as tools, safety accessories, and fasteners. This segment serves non-residential, residential, and non-residential repair and remodel construction markets. The Mechanical Insulation segment distributes and fabricates commercial and industrial insulation for pipes and mechanical systems. It serves non-residential construction, non-residential repair and remodel construction, and industrial markets. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tustin, California. Foundation Building Materials, Inc. is a subsidiary of LSF9 Cypress Parent 2 LLC.

Anixter International Inc., through its subsidiaries, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable products, and utility power solutions. Its Network & Security Solutions segment offers copper and fiber optic cable and connectivity, access control, video surveillance, intrusion and fire/life safety, cabinets, power, cable management, wireless, professional audio/video, voice and networking switches, and other ancillary products to technology, finance, telecommunications service providers, transportation, education, government, healthcare, and retail industries. The companyÂ’s Electrical and Electronic Solutions segment provides electrical and electronic wires and cables, shipboard cables, support and supply products, low-voltage cables, instrumentation cables, industrial communication and control products, security cables, connectors, industrial Ethernet switches, and voice and data cables to the commercial and industrial, and original equipment manufacturer markets. Its Utility Power Solutions segment supplies electrical transmission and distribution products, power plant maintenance, repair and operations supplies, and smart-grid products, as well as arranges materials management and procurement outsourcing for the power generation and distribution industries. The company also serves manufacturing, resource extraction, telecommunications, Internet service providers, finance, education, healthcare, retail, transportation, utilities, and defense and government, as well as contractors, installers, system integrators, value-added resellers, architects, engineers, and wholesale distributors. It distributes its products primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Central and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Itel Corporation. Anixter International Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Glenview, Illinois.