Comparing of Forward Pharma A/S (FWP) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC)

Since Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00 Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

Table 1 highlights Forward Pharma A/S and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -2.4% -2% Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 20.7% of Forward Pharma A/S shares are held by institutional investors while 2.46% of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forward Pharma A/S -6.89% -16.73% -29.85% -39.4% -52.8% 31.31% Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. -8.45% -8.92% -14.88% 0% 0% -3.45%

For the past year Forward Pharma A/S has 31.31% stronger performance while Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. has -3.45% weaker performance.