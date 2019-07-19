Comparing of Forward Pharma A/S (FWP) and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL)

As Biotechnology companies, Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00 Rafael Holdings Inc. 17 62.56 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Forward Pharma A/S and Rafael Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -2.4% -2% Rafael Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3% -2.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Forward Pharma A/S are 74.5 and 74.5 respectively. Its competitor Rafael Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13 and its Quick Ratio is 13. Forward Pharma A/S can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Rafael Holdings Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Forward Pharma A/S and Rafael Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 20.7% and 35.2%. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.1% of Rafael Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forward Pharma A/S -6.89% -16.73% -29.85% -39.4% -52.8% 31.31% Rafael Holdings Inc. -3.82% 14.51% -0.92% 93.51% 93.74% 103.03%

For the past year Forward Pharma A/S has weaker performance than Rafael Holdings Inc.

Summary

Rafael Holdings Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Forward Pharma A/S.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is based in Newark, New Jersey.