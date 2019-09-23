Comparing of Forward Pharma A/S (FWP) and Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR)

This is a contrast between Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00 Neuralstem Inc. 7 225.64 N/A -7.08 0.00

Demonstrates Forward Pharma A/S and Neuralstem Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -2.4% -2% Neuralstem Inc. 0.00% -118.2% -78.4%

Risk & Volatility

Forward Pharma A/S’s current beta is 2.37 and it happens to be 137.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Neuralstem Inc.’s 94.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.94 beta.

Liquidity

74.5 and 74.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Forward Pharma A/S. Its rival Neuralstem Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.8 and 3.8 respectively. Forward Pharma A/S has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Neuralstem Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 20.6% of Forward Pharma A/S shares and 4.9% of Neuralstem Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1% of Neuralstem Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forward Pharma A/S -2.25% -2.41% -20.41% -13.21% -66.91% 17.95% Neuralstem Inc. -56% -63.35% -78.24% -73.69% -90.83% -64.87%

For the past year Forward Pharma A/S had bullish trend while Neuralstem Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Forward Pharma A/S beats on 5 of the 7 factors Neuralstem Inc.

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The companyÂ’s stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. It is developing products include NSI-189, a chemical entity, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical programs for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome. The company is also developing NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury and motor deficits due to ischemic stroke. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.