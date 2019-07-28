Comparing of Forward Pharma A/S (FWP) and Its Peers

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.7% of Forward Pharma A/S’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.97% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0% of Forward Pharma A/S shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.90% of all Biotechnology companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Forward Pharma A/S and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -2.40% -2.00% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Forward Pharma A/S and its rivals’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Pharma A/S N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Forward Pharma A/S and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Forward Pharma A/S 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.85 2.67 2.85

The potential upside of the rivals is 133.00%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Forward Pharma A/S and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forward Pharma A/S -6.89% -16.73% -29.85% -39.4% -52.8% 31.31% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year Forward Pharma A/S’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

Forward Pharma A/S has a Current Ratio of 74.5 and a Quick Ratio of 74.5. Competitively, Forward Pharma A/S’s rivals Current Ratio is 6.99 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Forward Pharma A/S has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Forward Pharma A/S’s rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Forward Pharma A/S is 165.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.65. In other hand, Forward Pharma A/S’s rivals have beta of 1.85 which is 85.13% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Forward Pharma A/S does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Forward Pharma A/S’s rivals show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.