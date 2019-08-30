Comparing of Forward Pharma A/S (FWP) and Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN)

This is a contrast between Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00 Immuron Limited 5 0.00 N/A -0.68 0.00

In table 1 we can see Forward Pharma A/S and Immuron Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Forward Pharma A/S and Immuron Limited’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -2.4% -2% Immuron Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 20.6% of Forward Pharma A/S shares and 3.06% of Immuron Limited shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forward Pharma A/S -2.25% -2.41% -20.41% -13.21% -66.91% 17.95% Immuron Limited 9.85% 23.53% -40.39% -53.76% -62.7% -38.45%

For the past year Forward Pharma A/S has 17.95% stronger performance while Immuron Limited has -38.45% weaker performance.

Immuron Limited, a microbiome company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral immunotherapeutics for the treatment of various gut medicated diseases in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Research and Development, and HyperImmune Products segments. It has a technology platform that enables a shorter development therapeutic cycle. The company markets and sells Travelan for the prevention of travellersÂ’ diarrhea. Its lead product candidate IMM-124E is in Phase 2b clinical trials for NASH and ASH. The company also has other preclinical immunotherapy pipeline products targeting immune-related diseases. Immuron Limited has a research and development collaboration agreement with the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR) for the development of a Shigella vaccine; and Naval Medical Research Center for the testing of Travelan in cell lines of campylobacter and enterotoxigenic escherichia coli. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Blackburn North, Australia.