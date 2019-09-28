Comparing of Forward Pharma A/S (FWP) and ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

As Biotechnology businesses, Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Forward Pharma A/S
|1
|0.00
|3.88M
|-0.18
|0.00
|ImmunoGen Inc.
|3
|0.00
|134.32M
|-1.21
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Forward Pharma A/S and ImmunoGen Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Forward Pharma A/S and ImmunoGen Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Forward Pharma A/S
|410,147,991.54%
|-2.4%
|-2%
|ImmunoGen Inc.
|4,661,137,522.99%
|-582.6%
|-51.9%
Risk & Volatility
Forward Pharma A/S’s 2.37 beta indicates that its volatility is 137.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. ImmunoGen Inc.’s 128.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.28 beta.
Liquidity
Forward Pharma A/S has a Current Ratio of 74.5 and a Quick Ratio of 74.5. Competitively, ImmunoGen Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.7 and has 4.7 Quick Ratio. Forward Pharma A/S’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ImmunoGen Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 20.6% of Forward Pharma A/S shares and 80.3% of ImmunoGen Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.6% of ImmunoGen Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Forward Pharma A/S
|-2.25%
|-2.41%
|-20.41%
|-13.21%
|-66.91%
|17.95%
|ImmunoGen Inc.
|-3.43%
|-3.85%
|-6.25%
|-55.88%
|-76.42%
|-53.13%
For the past year Forward Pharma A/S had bullish trend while ImmunoGen Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
On 5 of the 9 factors Forward Pharma A/S beats ImmunoGen Inc.
ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Bayer HealthCare AG; Sanofi; Biotest AG; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Amgen; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
