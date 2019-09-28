Comparing of Forward Pharma A/S (FWP) and ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

As Biotechnology businesses, Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 3.88M -0.18 0.00 ImmunoGen Inc. 3 0.00 134.32M -1.21 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Forward Pharma A/S and ImmunoGen Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Forward Pharma A/S and ImmunoGen Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Pharma A/S 410,147,991.54% -2.4% -2% ImmunoGen Inc. 4,661,137,522.99% -582.6% -51.9%

Risk & Volatility

Forward Pharma A/S’s 2.37 beta indicates that its volatility is 137.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. ImmunoGen Inc.’s 128.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.28 beta.

Liquidity

Forward Pharma A/S has a Current Ratio of 74.5 and a Quick Ratio of 74.5. Competitively, ImmunoGen Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.7 and has 4.7 Quick Ratio. Forward Pharma A/S’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ImmunoGen Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 20.6% of Forward Pharma A/S shares and 80.3% of ImmunoGen Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.6% of ImmunoGen Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forward Pharma A/S -2.25% -2.41% -20.41% -13.21% -66.91% 17.95% ImmunoGen Inc. -3.43% -3.85% -6.25% -55.88% -76.42% -53.13%

For the past year Forward Pharma A/S had bullish trend while ImmunoGen Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Forward Pharma A/S beats ImmunoGen Inc.

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Bayer HealthCare AG; Sanofi; Biotest AG; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Amgen; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.