Comparing of Forward Pharma A/S (FWP) and Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO)

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00 Global Cord Blood Corporation 6 0.00 N/A 0.27 21.25

Table 1 highlights Forward Pharma A/S and Global Cord Blood Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Forward Pharma A/S and Global Cord Blood Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -2.4% -2% Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.00% 0% 4.6%

Risk and Volatility

Forward Pharma A/S’s current beta is 2.37 and it happens to be 137.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Global Cord Blood Corporation has a 0.17 beta and it is 83.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Forward Pharma A/S is 74.5 while its Current Ratio is 74.5. Meanwhile, Global Cord Blood Corporation has a Current Ratio of 8.6 while its Quick Ratio is 8.6. Forward Pharma A/S is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Global Cord Blood Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Forward Pharma A/S and Global Cord Blood Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 20.6% and 18.2%. Competitively, 49.6% are Global Cord Blood Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forward Pharma A/S -2.25% -2.41% -20.41% -13.21% -66.91% 17.95% Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.35% 1.4% -13.6% -7.37% -26.46% -10.39%

For the past year Forward Pharma A/S had bullish trend while Global Cord Blood Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).