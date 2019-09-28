Comparing of Forward Pharma A/S (FWP) and Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM)

Since Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 3.88M -0.18 0.00 Evofem Biosciences Inc. 5 -0.08 32.02M -3.08 0.00

In table 1 we can see Forward Pharma A/S and Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Pharma A/S 411,104,047.47% -2.4% -2% Evofem Biosciences Inc. 613,409,961.69% 524.3% -617.1%

Volatility & Risk

Forward Pharma A/S’s current beta is 2.37 and it happens to be 137.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Evofem Biosciences Inc. has beta of 0.61 which is 39.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Forward Pharma A/S and Evofem Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 20.6% and 55.8%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 31.5% of Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forward Pharma A/S -2.25% -2.41% -20.41% -13.21% -66.91% 17.95% Evofem Biosciences Inc. -2.99% -13.98% 23.98% 47.27% 117.94% 15.99%

For the past year Forward Pharma A/S has stronger performance than Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.