Comparing of Forward Pharma A/S (FWP) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT)

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 3.88M -0.18 0.00 Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A -0.02 32.33M -0.57 0.00

Demonstrates Forward Pharma A/S and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Pharma A/S 409,066,947.81% -2.4% -2% Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9,679,640,718.56% -81% -32.8%

Risk & Volatility

Forward Pharma A/S has a beta of 2.37 and its 137.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.2 beta which is 120.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Forward Pharma A/S’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 74.5 and 74.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. Forward Pharma A/S therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Forward Pharma A/S and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 20.6% and 25.1%. Comparatively, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3.34% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forward Pharma A/S -2.25% -2.41% -20.41% -13.21% -66.91% 17.95% Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 17.93% -61.64% -86.16% -91.73% -81.6%

For the past year Forward Pharma A/S has 17.95% stronger performance while Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -81.6% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Forward Pharma A/S beats Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.