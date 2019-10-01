Comparing of Forward Pharma A/S (FWP) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT)

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Forward Pharma A/S
|1
|0.00
|3.88M
|-0.18
|0.00
|Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|N/A
|-0.02
|32.33M
|-0.57
|0.00
Demonstrates Forward Pharma A/S and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Forward Pharma A/S
|409,066,947.81%
|-2.4%
|-2%
|Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|9,679,640,718.56%
|-81%
|-32.8%
Risk & Volatility
Forward Pharma A/S has a beta of 2.37 and its 137.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.2 beta which is 120.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
Forward Pharma A/S’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 74.5 and 74.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. Forward Pharma A/S therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Forward Pharma A/S and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 20.6% and 25.1%. Comparatively, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3.34% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Forward Pharma A/S
|-2.25%
|-2.41%
|-20.41%
|-13.21%
|-66.91%
|17.95%
|Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-9.55%
|17.93%
|-61.64%
|-86.16%
|-91.73%
|-81.6%
For the past year Forward Pharma A/S has 17.95% stronger performance while Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -81.6% weaker performance.
Summary
On 7 of the 10 factors Forward Pharma A/S beats Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
