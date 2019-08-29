Comparing of Forward Pharma A/S (FWP) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA)

Since Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00 Chiasma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Forward Pharma A/S and Chiasma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Forward Pharma A/S and Chiasma Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -2.4% -2% Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -88% -58.4%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.37 beta indicates that Forward Pharma A/S is 137.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Chiasma Inc.’s beta is 1.12 which is 12.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Forward Pharma A/S’s Current Ratio is 74.5 while its Quick Ratio is 74.5. On the competitive side is, Chiasma Inc. which has a 1.9 Current Ratio and a 1.9 Quick Ratio. Forward Pharma A/S is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Chiasma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Forward Pharma A/S and Chiasma Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Forward Pharma A/S 0 0 0 0.00 Chiasma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Chiasma Inc.’s potential upside is 113.18% and its consensus target price is $11.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Forward Pharma A/S and Chiasma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 20.6% and 76.5% respectively. Comparatively, 6.21% are Chiasma Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forward Pharma A/S -2.25% -2.41% -20.41% -13.21% -66.91% 17.95% Chiasma Inc. -15.54% -31.12% -5.51% 58.67% 292.14% 76.53%

For the past year Forward Pharma A/S has weaker performance than Chiasma Inc.

Summary

Forward Pharma A/S beats Chiasma Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.