Comparing of Forward Pharma A/S (FWP) and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Both Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Forward Pharma A/S
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.18
|0.00
|BridgeBio Pharma Inc.
|29
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.46
|0.00
Demonstrates Forward Pharma A/S and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Forward Pharma A/S
|0.00%
|-2.4%
|-2%
|BridgeBio Pharma Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Forward Pharma A/S’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 74.5 and 74.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor BridgeBio Pharma Inc. are 10.8 and 10.8 respectively. Forward Pharma A/S therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to BridgeBio Pharma Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Forward Pharma A/S and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 20.6% and 57.1% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 9% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Forward Pharma A/S
|-2.25%
|-2.41%
|-20.41%
|-13.21%
|-66.91%
|17.95%
|BridgeBio Pharma Inc.
|4.37%
|7.23%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|6.53%
For the past year Forward Pharma A/S’s stock price has bigger growth than BridgeBio Pharma Inc.
