Comparing of Forward Pharma A/S (FWP) and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Both Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00 BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 29 0.00 N/A -1.46 0.00

Demonstrates Forward Pharma A/S and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -2.4% -2% BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Forward Pharma A/S’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 74.5 and 74.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor BridgeBio Pharma Inc. are 10.8 and 10.8 respectively. Forward Pharma A/S therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to BridgeBio Pharma Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Forward Pharma A/S and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 20.6% and 57.1% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 9% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forward Pharma A/S -2.25% -2.41% -20.41% -13.21% -66.91% 17.95% BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 4.37% 7.23% 0% 0% 0% 6.53%

For the past year Forward Pharma A/S’s stock price has bigger growth than BridgeBio Pharma Inc.