Comparing of Forward Pharma A/S (FWP) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Since Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Forward Pharma A/S
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.18
|0.00
|Arvinas Inc.
|21
|54.25
|N/A
|-5.73
|0.00
Demonstrates Forward Pharma A/S and Arvinas Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Forward Pharma A/S and Arvinas Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Forward Pharma A/S
|0.00%
|-2.4%
|-2%
|Arvinas Inc.
|0.00%
|413.1%
|-120.9%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Forward Pharma A/S is 74.5 while its Current Ratio is 74.5. Meanwhile, Arvinas Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.7 while its Quick Ratio is 8.7. Forward Pharma A/S is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Arvinas Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Forward Pharma A/S and Arvinas Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Forward Pharma A/S
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Arvinas Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Meanwhile, Arvinas Inc.’s consensus target price is $31.5, while its potential upside is 31.85%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Forward Pharma A/S and Arvinas Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 20.6% and 71.1% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of Arvinas Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Forward Pharma A/S
|-2.25%
|-2.41%
|-20.41%
|-13.21%
|-66.91%
|17.95%
|Arvinas Inc.
|9.79%
|16.25%
|32.47%
|54.04%
|0%
|107.63%
For the past year Forward Pharma A/S was less bullish than Arvinas Inc.
Summary
Arvinas Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Forward Pharma A/S.
Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.
