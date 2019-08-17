Comparing of Forward Pharma A/S (FWP) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Since Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00 Arvinas Inc. 21 54.25 N/A -5.73 0.00

Demonstrates Forward Pharma A/S and Arvinas Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Forward Pharma A/S and Arvinas Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -2.4% -2% Arvinas Inc. 0.00% 413.1% -120.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Forward Pharma A/S is 74.5 while its Current Ratio is 74.5. Meanwhile, Arvinas Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.7 while its Quick Ratio is 8.7. Forward Pharma A/S is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Arvinas Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Forward Pharma A/S and Arvinas Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Forward Pharma A/S 0 0 0 0.00 Arvinas Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Arvinas Inc.’s consensus target price is $31.5, while its potential upside is 31.85%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Forward Pharma A/S and Arvinas Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 20.6% and 71.1% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of Arvinas Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forward Pharma A/S -2.25% -2.41% -20.41% -13.21% -66.91% 17.95% Arvinas Inc. 9.79% 16.25% 32.47% 54.04% 0% 107.63%

For the past year Forward Pharma A/S was less bullish than Arvinas Inc.

Summary

Arvinas Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Forward Pharma A/S.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.