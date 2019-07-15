Comparing of Forward Pharma A/S (FWP) and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)

This is a contrast between Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00 Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 6 2.14 N/A -2.40 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Forward Pharma A/S and Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -2.4% -2% Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -23.8% -12.1%

Risk and Volatility

Forward Pharma A/S has a 2.65 beta, while its volatility is 165.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s 31.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.31 beta.

Liquidity

Forward Pharma A/S’s Current Ratio is 74.5 while its Quick Ratio is 74.5. On the competitive side is, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. which has a 1.8 Current Ratio and a 1.3 Quick Ratio. Forward Pharma A/S is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Forward Pharma A/S and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Forward Pharma A/S 0 0 0 0.00 Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $15.67, with potential upside of 268.27%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Forward Pharma A/S and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 20.7% and 69.7% respectively. Comparatively, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forward Pharma A/S -6.89% -16.73% -29.85% -39.4% -52.8% 31.31% Akebia Therapeutics Inc. -1.7% -17.52% -10.23% -35.38% -44.49% 4.7%

For the past year Forward Pharma A/S has stronger performance than Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Forward Pharma A/S beats on 5 of the 8 factors Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. The company is also developing a HIF-based portfolio of product candidates that include AKB-6899 for the treatment of anemia; and AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment for inflammatory bowel disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally, as well as with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization to vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.