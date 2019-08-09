Comparing of Forward Pharma A/S (FWP) and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN)

Both Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00 Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 highlights Forward Pharma A/S and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Forward Pharma A/S and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -2.4% -2% Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -25.2% -24.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.37 beta means Forward Pharma A/S’s volatility is 137.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.93 beta and it is 93.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Forward Pharma A/S is 74.5 while its Current Ratio is 74.5. Meanwhile, Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 19.7 while its Quick Ratio is 19.7. Forward Pharma A/S is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Forward Pharma A/S and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Forward Pharma A/S 0 0 0 0.00 Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 14.11% and its consensus target price is $5.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Forward Pharma A/S and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 20.6% and 83% respectively. Competitively, Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.15% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forward Pharma A/S -2.25% -2.41% -20.41% -13.21% -66.91% 17.95% Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22.5% 60.95% 51.55% 103.23% 66.42% 177.36%

For the past year Forward Pharma A/S has weaker performance than Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Forward Pharma A/S beats Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders in the United States and internationally. Its drug candidates for treating chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection comprise Odalasvir, a NS5A inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials; ACH-3422, a NS5B nucleotide polymerase inhibitor; and Sovaprevir, a NS3 protease inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing ACH-4471, a complement factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3G, a disease resulting from alternative pathway over-activation; and other factor D inhibitors. It has a license and development agreement with Ora, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ACH-702, a drug candidate that is delivered topically or locally; and collaboration arrangement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize antiviral drug candidates for treating HCV infection. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.