Comparing of Forward Pharma A/S (FWP) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER)

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -2.71 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -2.4% -2% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.4% -61.7%

Volatility & Risk

Forward Pharma A/S has a beta of 2.37 and its 137.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.48 beta is the reason why it is 48.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Forward Pharma A/S is 74.5 while its Current Ratio is 74.5. Meanwhile, Acer Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10.9 while its Quick Ratio is 10.9. Forward Pharma A/S is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Forward Pharma A/S and Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Forward Pharma A/S 0 0 0 0.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Acer Therapeutics Inc. is $48, which is potential 1,986.96% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Forward Pharma A/S and Acer Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 20.6% and 61.1% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.3% of Acer Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forward Pharma A/S -2.25% -2.41% -20.41% -13.21% -66.91% 17.95% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 2.4% -23.92% -84.35% -87.67% -84.67% -85.14%

For the past year Forward Pharma A/S had bullish trend while Acer Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Forward Pharma A/S beats Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.