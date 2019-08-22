Comparing of Forward Pharma A/S (FWP) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER)

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Forward Pharma A/S
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.18
|0.00
|Acer Therapeutics Inc.
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.71
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Forward Pharma A/S
|0.00%
|-2.4%
|-2%
|Acer Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-67.4%
|-61.7%
Volatility & Risk
Forward Pharma A/S has a beta of 2.37 and its 137.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.48 beta is the reason why it is 48.00% more volatile than S&P 500.
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Forward Pharma A/S is 74.5 while its Current Ratio is 74.5. Meanwhile, Acer Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10.9 while its Quick Ratio is 10.9. Forward Pharma A/S is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Acer Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Forward Pharma A/S and Acer Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Forward Pharma A/S
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Acer Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively the consensus target price of Acer Therapeutics Inc. is $48, which is potential 1,986.96% upside.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Forward Pharma A/S and Acer Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 20.6% and 61.1% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.3% of Acer Therapeutics Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Forward Pharma A/S
|-2.25%
|-2.41%
|-20.41%
|-13.21%
|-66.91%
|17.95%
|Acer Therapeutics Inc.
|2.4%
|-23.92%
|-84.35%
|-87.67%
|-84.67%
|-85.14%
For the past year Forward Pharma A/S had bullish trend while Acer Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
On 5 of the 7 factors Forward Pharma A/S beats Acer Therapeutics Inc.
Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
