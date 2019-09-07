Comparing of Forum Merger II Corporation (FMCI) and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKS)

Since Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI) and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKS) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forum Merger II Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00 TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forum Merger II Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 61.53% of Forum Merger II Corporation shares and 46.91% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 18.91% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forum Merger II Corporation 0.1% 0.9% 2.02% 4.88% 0% 4.66% TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation -0.2% 0.3% 1.82% 5.68% 0% 4.15%

For the past year Forum Merger II Corporation has stronger performance than TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation

Summary

On 3 of the 3 factors Forum Merger II Corporation beats TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation.