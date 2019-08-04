Comparing of Forum Merger II Corporation (FMCI) and The Peck Company Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PECK)

Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI) and The Peck Company Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PECK) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forum Merger II Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00 The Peck Company Holdings Inc. 9 1.73 N/A 0.01 405.73

Table 1 highlights Forum Merger II Corporation and The Peck Company Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forum Merger II Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% The Peck Company Holdings Inc. 0.00% 1.2% 0.6%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Forum Merger II Corporation and The Peck Company Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 61.53% and 42.7%. Comparatively, The Peck Company Holdings Inc. has 87.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forum Merger II Corporation 0.1% 0.9% 2.02% 4.88% 0% 4.66% The Peck Company Holdings Inc. -0.07% -10.14% -53.73% -48.54% -48.53% -52.09%

For the past year Forum Merger II Corporation had bullish trend while The Peck Company Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

The Peck Company Holdings Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Forum Merger II Corporation.