Comparing of Forum Merger II Corporation (FMCI) and The Peck Company Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PECK)

Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI) and The Peck Company Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PECK) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.06
|0.00
|The Peck Company Holdings Inc.
|9
|1.73
|N/A
|0.01
|405.73
Table 1 highlights Forum Merger II Corporation and The Peck Company Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|The Peck Company Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|1.2%
|0.6%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Forum Merger II Corporation and The Peck Company Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 61.53% and 42.7%. Comparatively, The Peck Company Holdings Inc. has 87.8% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|0.1%
|0.9%
|2.02%
|4.88%
|0%
|4.66%
|The Peck Company Holdings Inc.
|-0.07%
|-10.14%
|-53.73%
|-48.54%
|-48.53%
|-52.09%
For the past year Forum Merger II Corporation had bullish trend while The Peck Company Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
The Peck Company Holdings Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Forum Merger II Corporation.
