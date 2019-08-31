Comparing of Forum Merger II Corporation (FMCI) and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (NYSE:IPOA)

As Conglomerates businesses, Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI) and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (NYSE:IPOA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forum Merger II Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00 Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00

Table 1 highlights Forum Merger II Corporation and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Forum Merger II Corporation and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forum Merger II Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Forum Merger II Corporation and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 61.53% and 63.3%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forum Merger II Corporation 0.1% 0.9% 2.02% 4.88% 0% 4.66% Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. -0.1% 0.67% 1.95% 3.99% 5.12% 4.7%

For the past year Forum Merger II Corporation was less bullish than Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. beats Forum Merger II Corporation.