Comparing of Forum Merger II Corporation (FMCI) and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (NYSE:IPOA)

As Conglomerates businesses, Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI) and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (NYSE:IPOA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.06
|0.00
|Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.02
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Forum Merger II Corporation and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Forum Merger II Corporation and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Forum Merger II Corporation and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 61.53% and 63.3%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|0.1%
|0.9%
|2.02%
|4.88%
|0%
|4.66%
|Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.
|-0.1%
|0.67%
|1.95%
|3.99%
|5.12%
|4.7%
For the past year Forum Merger II Corporation was less bullish than Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.
Summary
On 4 of the 4 factors Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. beats Forum Merger II Corporation.
