Comparing of Forty Seven Inc. (FTSV) and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)

As Biotechnology businesses, Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forty Seven Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -2.89 0.00 VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.91 0.00

Table 1 highlights Forty Seven Inc. and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Forty Seven Inc. and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forty Seven Inc. 0.00% -105.1% -61.5% VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -644.7% -266.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Forty Seven Inc. are 8.1 and 8.1. Competitively, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has 4.9 and 4.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Forty Seven Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Forty Seven Inc. and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 54.7% and 20.4% respectively. About 3.6% of Forty Seven Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forty Seven Inc. -1.87% -16.04% -51.23% -38.96% -45.86% -43.38% VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. -3.57% -29.17% -51.43% -66.45% -59.2% -66%

For the past year Forty Seven Inc. was less bearish than VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Forty Seven Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as CD47 Sciences, Inc. Forty Seven Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder. It also focuses on potential commercial applications of its human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) technology platform to discover, rescue, develop, and commercialize new chemical entities (NCEs) for CNS and other diseases; and regenerative medicine involving hPSC-derived blood, cartilage, heart, and liver cells. In addition, the company develops CardioSafe 3D, an in vitro cardiac bioassay system for predicting human heart toxicity of small molecule NCEs. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has licensing, sublicensing, and collaboration agreements with BlueRock Therapeutics, LP; U.S. National Institutes of Health; Cato Research Ltd.; and University Health Network. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.