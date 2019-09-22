Comparing of Forty Seven Inc. (FTSV) and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forty Seven Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -2.89 0.00 Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 155.63 N/A -2.66 0.00

Demonstrates Forty Seven Inc. and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forty Seven Inc. 0.00% -105.1% -61.5% Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.5% -71.5%

Liquidity

8.1 and 8.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Forty Seven Inc. Its rival Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.2 and 6.2 respectively. Forty Seven Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Forty Seven Inc. and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Forty Seven Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Forty Seven Inc. has a 135.91% upside potential and an average price target of $18.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 54.7% of Forty Seven Inc. shares and 72.4% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Forty Seven Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.6%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forty Seven Inc. -1.87% -16.04% -51.23% -38.96% -45.86% -43.38% Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.23% 6.31% 32.96% 75.82% 45.68% 115.73%

For the past year Forty Seven Inc. has -43.38% weaker performance while Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 115.73% stronger performance.

Summary

Forty Seven Inc. beats Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as CD47 Sciences, Inc. Forty Seven Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative, and breast cancer; and Phase 2b clinical trial. It also develops SNDX-6352, an immunoglobulin G subclass 4 isotype that binds to the ligand binding domain of CSF-1R, blocking the binding and consequent activation by natural ligands interleukin-34 and colony stimulating factor-1, and disrupting tumor-associated macrophages activity. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has clinical collaborations with MSD International GmbH, Genentech, and Merck KGaA and Pfizer; collaborative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute; and license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.