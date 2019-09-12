Comparing of Forty Seven Inc. (FTSV) and Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP)

Both Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) and Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forty Seven Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -2.89 0.00 Strongbridge Biopharma plc 4 7.30 N/A 0.85 3.04

Table 1 highlights Forty Seven Inc. and Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Forty Seven Inc. and Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forty Seven Inc. 0.00% -105.1% -61.5% Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0.00% 79.3% 27.2%

Liquidity

Forty Seven Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.1 and 8.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Strongbridge Biopharma plc are 5.2 and 5 respectively. Forty Seven Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Forty Seven Inc. and Strongbridge Biopharma plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 54.7% and 66.4%. 3.6% are Forty Seven Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.8% are Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forty Seven Inc. -1.87% -16.04% -51.23% -38.96% -45.86% -43.38% Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0% -23.08% -31.4% -45.15% -43.48% -41.96%

For the past year Strongbridge Biopharma plc has weaker performance than Forty Seven Inc.

Summary

Strongbridge Biopharma plc beats Forty Seven Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as CD47 Sciences, Inc. Forty Seven Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States, Sweden, and Cayman Islands. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. It is also involved in developing Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of endogenous CushingÂ’s syndrome; and Veldoreotide, a novel somatostatin analogue that is in Phase II clinical development to treat acromegaly. The company was formerly known as Cortendo plc and changed its name to Strongbridge Biopharma plc in September 2015. Strongbridge Biopharma plc was founded in 1996 and is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania.