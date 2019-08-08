Comparing of Forty Seven Inc. (FTSV) and Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

As Biotechnology businesses, Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) and Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forty Seven Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -2.89 0.00 Seres Therapeutics Inc. 5 5.88 N/A -2.34 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Forty Seven Inc. and Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forty Seven Inc. 0.00% -105.1% -61.5% Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 235.9% -81.2%

Liquidity

Forty Seven Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.1 and 8.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Seres Therapeutics Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. Forty Seven Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Forty Seven Inc. and Seres Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Forty Seven Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Seres Therapeutics Inc. is $14, which is potential 426.32% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Forty Seven Inc. and Seres Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 54.7% and 61.9% respectively. Forty Seven Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.6%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forty Seven Inc. -1.87% -16.04% -51.23% -38.96% -45.86% -43.38% Seres Therapeutics Inc. -9% -7.46% -55.32% -55.46% -62.76% -39.6%

For the past year Forty Seven Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Seres Therapeutics Inc. beats Forty Seven Inc.

Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as CD47 Sciences, Inc. Forty Seven Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. Its lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which has completed Phase II clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company also develops SER-287 that is in Phase Ib clinical study in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; and SER-262, a synthetic microbiome therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase Ib study in patients with primary CDI. Its product candidates in pre-clinical development comprise SER-301, a synthetic Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic candidate for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and SER-155, an Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic for the prevention of transplant-related mortality. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Nestle Health Science and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The company was formerly known as Seres Health, Inc. and changed its name to Seres Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.