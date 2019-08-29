Comparing of Forty Seven Inc. (FTSV) and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX)

Both Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forty Seven Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -2.89 0.00 Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 16.98 N/A -0.90 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Forty Seven Inc. and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Forty Seven Inc. and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forty Seven Inc. 0.00% -105.1% -61.5% Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80.6% -44.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Forty Seven Inc. is 8.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.1. The Current Ratio of rival Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.8. Forty Seven Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Forty Seven Inc. and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Forty Seven Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $10.67, which is potential 138.17% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 54.7% of Forty Seven Inc. shares and 80.3% of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned 3.6% of Forty Seven Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forty Seven Inc. -1.87% -16.04% -51.23% -38.96% -45.86% -43.38% Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.09% -9.73% 7.82% 19.56% -35.26% 28.1%

For the past year Forty Seven Inc. had bearish trend while Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Forty Seven Inc.

Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as CD47 Sciences, Inc. Forty Seven Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops medicines and other technologies to target and treat cancer in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s primary clinical-stage product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial under special protocol assessment for the treatment of malignant and/or recurrent pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma; 1404, a technetium-99m labeled small molecule that has completed Phase II testing, as well as acts as an imaging agent to diagnose and detect prostate cancer, as well as soft tissue and bone metastases; and PyL, a fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted positron emission topography (PET) imaging agent for prostate cancer. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small radiopharmaceutical molecule for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; PSMA TTC, a thorium-227 labeled PSMA-targeted antibody therapeutic that is in pre-clinical stage for treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; and EXINI bone BSI range of prostate cancer bone scan indexing products. The company also offers Relistor-subcutaneous injection for the treatment of opioid induced constipation (OIC) in advanced-illness adult patients receiving palliative care when laxative therapy has not been sufficient, as well as for treatment of OIC in patients with non-cancer pain; and Relistor-oral tablets for the treatment of OIC. The company has license agreement with Salix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the development and commercialization of Relistor worldwide; and with Amgen Fremont, Inc. to use its XenoMouse technology for generating human antibodies to PSMA, as well as has collaboration agreement with Seattle Genetics, Inc. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, New York.