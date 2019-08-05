Comparing of Forty Seven Inc. (FTSV) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB)

Both Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forty Seven Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -2.89 0.00 PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7 0.00 N/A -11.32 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forty Seven Inc. 0.00% -105.1% -61.5% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0.00% -44.6% -34.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Forty Seven Inc. is 8.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.1. The Current Ratio of rival PDS Biotechnology Corporation is 5 and its Quick Ratio is has 5. Forty Seven Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Forty Seven Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 54.7% and 28.3% respectively. 3.6% are Forty Seven Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 6.5% are PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forty Seven Inc. -1.87% -16.04% -51.23% -38.96% -45.86% -43.38% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7.97% 7.62% 17.22% -20.92% -65.29% 1.25%

For the past year Forty Seven Inc. has -43.38% weaker performance while PDS Biotechnology Corporation has 1.25% stronger performance.

Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as CD47 Sciences, Inc. Forty Seven Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.