Comparing of Forty Seven Inc. (FTSV) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS)

We are contrasting Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forty Seven Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -2.89 0.00 Novus Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forty Seven Inc. 0.00% -105.1% -61.5% Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -100.5% -88%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Forty Seven Inc. are 8.1 and 8.1 respectively. Its competitor Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is 3.2. Forty Seven Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 54.7% of Forty Seven Inc. shares and 51.3% of Novus Therapeutics Inc. shares. 3.6% are Forty Seven Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2% of Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forty Seven Inc. -1.87% -16.04% -51.23% -38.96% -45.86% -43.38% Novus Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -13.99% -69.68% -72.33% -88.76% -47.32%

For the past year Forty Seven Inc. was less bearish than Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Forty Seven Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as CD47 Sciences, Inc. Forty Seven Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.