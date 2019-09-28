Comparing of Forty Seven Inc. (FTSV) and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

We will be comparing the differences between Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forty Seven Inc. 7 0.00 29.86M -2.89 0.00 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 35 -0.34 20.18M -3.40 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Forty Seven Inc. and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forty Seven Inc. 403,513,513.51% -105.1% -61.5% Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 57,329,545.45% -43.4% -38.7%

Liquidity

Forty Seven Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.1 and a Quick Ratio of 8.1. Competitively, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.6 and has 9.6 Quick Ratio. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Forty Seven Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Forty Seven Inc. and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Forty Seven Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Forty Seven Inc. has a 169.87% upside potential and a consensus price target of $18. Competitively the consensus price target of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $60, which is potential 84.33% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Forty Seven Inc. seems more appealing than Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Forty Seven Inc. and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 54.7% and 60.9% respectively. Forty Seven Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.6%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forty Seven Inc. -1.87% -16.04% -51.23% -38.96% -45.86% -43.38% Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.87% -7.92% -3.62% -16.13% -34.17% 5.29%

For the past year Forty Seven Inc. had bearish trend while Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Forty Seven Inc. beats on 6 of the 11 factors Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as CD47 Sciences, Inc. Forty Seven Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.