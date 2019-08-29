Comparing of Forty Seven Inc. (FTSV) and Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) and Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forty Seven Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -2.89 0.00 Cronos Group Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00

Demonstrates Forty Seven Inc. and Cronos Group Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Forty Seven Inc. and Cronos Group Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forty Seven Inc. 0.00% -105.1% -61.5% Cronos Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Forty Seven Inc. and Cronos Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Forty Seven Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cronos Group Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Competitively Cronos Group Inc. has a consensus target price of $19.75, with potential upside of 77.29%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 54.7% of Forty Seven Inc. shares and 9.35% of Cronos Group Inc. shares. Insiders owned 3.6% of Forty Seven Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 48.28% of Cronos Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forty Seven Inc. -1.87% -16.04% -51.23% -38.96% -45.86% -43.38% Cronos Group Inc. -10.5% -13.8% -19.05% -25.07% 133.28% 32.92%

For the past year Forty Seven Inc. has -43.38% weaker performance while Cronos Group Inc. has 32.92% stronger performance.

Summary

Cronos Group Inc. beats Forty Seven Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as CD47 Sciences, Inc. Forty Seven Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (?MMPR?). The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada. The firm is primarily an equity investor, may also advance debt as appropriate. It seeks to make minority investments with appropriate governance and shareholder rights. The firm seeks board representation consistent with the size of the investment, but does not need control. Cronos Group Inc. was incorporated in January, 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in in Toronto, Canada.