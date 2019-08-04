Comparing of Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIOP) and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortress Biotech Inc. 20 4.24 N/A -1.38 0.00 Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 130 33.50 N/A -5.94 0.00

In table 1 we can see Fortress Biotech Inc. and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Fortress Biotech Inc. and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -26.7%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Fortress Biotech Inc. and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 15 3.00

Competitively Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $203.56, with potential upside of 39.29%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Fortress Biotech Inc. and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 95.9%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.06% 1.87% 10.99% 21.61% 2.35% 50.44% Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. -0.37% -4.95% 28.76% 14.56% 29.09% 36.4%

For the past year Fortress Biotech Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin. It also develops SRP-4045 and SRP-4053, which are exon skipping clinical product candidates for the treatment of DMD. The company has a strategic alliance with Nationwide Children's Hospital for the advancement of microdystrophin gene therapy program under the research and option agreement, as well as Galgt2 gene therapy program under the license agreement; Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD under the research collaboration agreement; and CharleyÂ’s Fund, Inc. to support the development of product candidates using its proprietary exon-skipping technologies under the research agreement. It also has a license agreement with the University of Western Australia for treatment of DMD by inducing the skipping of certain exons; collaboration and license agreement with Summit (Oxford) Ltd. for the development of ezutromid, an utrophin modulator which is in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of DMD; and a gene therapy research collaboration with Genethon to develop treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company distributes its products through a network of specialty distributors and specialty pharmacies in the United States. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.