Comparing of Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIOP) and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortress Biotech Inc. 20 3.82 N/A -1.38 0.00 Arcus Biosciences Inc. 10 32.40 N/A -2.21 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Fortress Biotech Inc. and Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Fortress Biotech Inc. and Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -22.7% -19.5%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Fortress Biotech Inc. and Arcus Biosciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Arcus Biosciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20 average price target and a 210.56% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Fortress Biotech Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 47.6% of Arcus Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 1% are Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.06% 1.87% 10.99% 21.61% 2.35% 50.44% Arcus Biosciences Inc. -8.77% -0.38% -21.22% -16.74% -31.52% -26.56%

For the past year Fortress Biotech Inc. has 50.44% stronger performance while Arcus Biosciences Inc. has -26.56% weaker performance.

Summary

Fortress Biotech Inc. beats Arcus Biosciences Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.