Comparing of Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIOP) and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)

As Biotechnology businesses, Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortress Biotech Inc. 21 3.65 N/A -1.38 0.00 AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 3 370.82 N/A -0.77 0.00

Demonstrates Fortress Biotech Inc. and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0.00% -44.4% -37.2%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Fortress Biotech Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 57.7% of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, AquaBounty Technologies Inc. has 1.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.06% 1.87% 10.99% 21.61% 2.35% 50.44% AquaBounty Technologies Inc. -1.75% 9.09% 50% 54.13% 17.48% 63.9%

For the past year Fortress Biotech Inc. has weaker performance than AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Summary

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Fortress Biotech Inc.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. Its lead product is the AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified animal for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation.