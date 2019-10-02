Comparing of Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIOP) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER)

Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortress Biotech Inc. 21 0.00 43.41M -1.38 0.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 3.46M -2.71 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Fortress Biotech Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Fortress Biotech Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortress Biotech Inc. 209,608,884.60% 0% 0% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 122,482,211.76% -67.4% -61.7%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Fortress Biotech Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Acer Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $48, with potential upside of 1,543.84%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Fortress Biotech Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 61.1% of Acer Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, Acer Therapeutics Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.06% 1.87% 10.99% 21.61% 2.35% 50.44% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 2.4% -23.92% -84.35% -87.67% -84.67% -85.14%

For the past year Fortress Biotech Inc. has 50.44% stronger performance while Acer Therapeutics Inc. has -85.14% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Fortress Biotech Inc. beats Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.