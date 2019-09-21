Comparing of Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO) and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON)

Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortress Biotech Inc. 2 3.45 N/A -1.21 0.00 TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.13 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Fortress Biotech Inc. and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -132.9% -75.9%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.43 beta means Fortress Biotech Inc.’s volatility is 143.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.39 beta is the reason why it is 139.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Fortress Biotech Inc. is 2.8 while its Current Ratio is 2.8. Meanwhile, TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. Fortress Biotech Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Fortress Biotech Inc. and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Fortress Biotech Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 1,072.84% and an $19 average price target. Competitively the average price target of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $2, which is potential 325.53% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Fortress Biotech Inc. is looking more favorable than TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 14% of Fortress Biotech Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 65.7% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 13.8% of Fortress Biotech Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.89% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortress Biotech Inc. 2.24% -11.61% -12.74% -7.43% -37.44% 59.3% TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.98% -34.33% -30.49% -45.67% -82.4% -30.16%

For the past year Fortress Biotech Inc. has 59.3% stronger performance while TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -30.16% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Fortress Biotech Inc. beats TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Fortress Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in dermatology product sales, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology businesses in the United States. The company offers CNDO-109, a lysate that activates donor natural killer cells to treat cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl, an intravenous formulation for moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain; CAEL-101 for AL amyloidosis; and CEVA101, which is in Phase II clinical study for severe traumatic brain injury in pediatric patients and adults. It also provides novel, non-chemotherapy, and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers; Uracil Topical Cream that is in Phase II to treat and prevent hand-foot syndrome; candidate CUTX-101, a copper histidinate injection for Menkes disease and related copper transport disorders; and novel agents for rare, neglected, or orphan disorders. In addition, the company is developing novel immunotherapies for the prevention and treatment of cancer and infectious disease; Targadox for severe acne; Luxamend, a wound cream; Ceracade, a skin emulsion; Chimeric Antigen Receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and brain cancer; and MB-101, which is in Phase I clinical trial for glioblastoma. Further, it offers full service retail brokerage and wealth management services to high net worth individual and institutional clients; investment banking, merger and acquisition, and advisory services to micro, small, and mid-cap high growth companies; trades in securities, such as making markets in micro and small-cap NASDAQ, and other exchange listed stocks; liquidity services in the United States Treasury marketplace; and tax preparation, fixed insurance sales, and licensed mortgage brokerage services. The company was formerly known as Coronado Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Fortress Biotech, Inc. in April 2015. Fortress Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer, wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trials for angiosarcoma; randomized Phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; Phase II clinical trials for soft tissue sarcoma; Phase II clinical trials for gestational trophoblastic neoplasia; Phase I/II clinical trials for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trials for breast cancer; and Phase I/II clinical trials for wet AMD. The companyÂ’s other product candidates comprise TRC102, a small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for mesothelioma, Phase II clinical trials for glioblastoma, Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors and lymphomas, as well as Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; and TRC253, a small molecule high affinity competitive inhibitor of wild type androgen receptor (AR) and multiple AR mutant receptors that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment prostate cancer. Its preclinical development products include TRC205, an endoglin antibody for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC694, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of NF-kB inducing kinase for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies, including myeloma. The company has a strategic licensing collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceutica N.V. to develop TRC253 and TRC694; and a license agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize DE-122, the ophthalmic formulation of TRC105, for ophthalmology indications. The company was formerly known as Lexington Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.