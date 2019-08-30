Comparing of Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO) and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI)

Both Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortress Biotech Inc. 2 4.18 N/A -1.21 0.00 Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 1 1009.48 N/A -0.32 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Fortress Biotech Inc. and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Fortress Biotech Inc. and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Fortress Biotech Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 143.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.43 beta. Competitively, Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. is 17.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.83 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Fortress Biotech Inc. is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.8. The Current Ratio of rival Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.6. Fortress Biotech Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Fortress Biotech Inc. and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$15 is Fortress Biotech Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 728.73%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 14% of Fortress Biotech Inc. shares and 5.2% of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 13.8% of Fortress Biotech Inc. shares. Competitively, Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has 7.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortress Biotech Inc. 2.24% -11.61% -12.74% -7.43% -37.44% 59.3% Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 25.35% -9.49% -16.27% -52.74% -56.59% -32.24%

For the past year Fortress Biotech Inc. had bullish trend while Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Fortress Biotech Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Fortress Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in dermatology product sales, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology businesses in the United States. The company offers CNDO-109, a lysate that activates donor natural killer cells to treat cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl, an intravenous formulation for moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain; CAEL-101 for AL amyloidosis; and CEVA101, which is in Phase II clinical study for severe traumatic brain injury in pediatric patients and adults. It also provides novel, non-chemotherapy, and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers; Uracil Topical Cream that is in Phase II to treat and prevent hand-foot syndrome; candidate CUTX-101, a copper histidinate injection for Menkes disease and related copper transport disorders; and novel agents for rare, neglected, or orphan disorders. In addition, the company is developing novel immunotherapies for the prevention and treatment of cancer and infectious disease; Targadox for severe acne; Luxamend, a wound cream; Ceracade, a skin emulsion; Chimeric Antigen Receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and brain cancer; and MB-101, which is in Phase I clinical trial for glioblastoma. Further, it offers full service retail brokerage and wealth management services to high net worth individual and institutional clients; investment banking, merger and acquisition, and advisory services to micro, small, and mid-cap high growth companies; trades in securities, such as making markets in micro and small-cap NASDAQ, and other exchange listed stocks; liquidity services in the United States Treasury marketplace; and tax preparation, fixed insurance sales, and licensed mortgage brokerage services. The company was formerly known as Coronado Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Fortress Biotech, Inc. in April 2015. Fortress Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders. The company develops PLacental eXpanded (PLX) cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD cells, which is Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (CLI) in patients ineligible for revascularization, recovery after surgery for femoral neck fracture, and acute radiation syndrome (ARS), as well as peripheral and cardiovascular, and orthopedic diseases. It also develops PLX-R18 cells that is in Phase I clinical trial for incomplete hematopoietic recovery following hematopoietic cell transplantation, as well as conducts various in-vivo studies for the evaluation of PLX-R18 for the treatment of ARS. The company has collaborative research agreement with the Berlin-Brandenburg Center for Regenerative Therapies; and a license and commercialization agreement for conducting clinical trials and commercialization of its PLX-PAD product in South Korea related to the treatment CLI and intermediate claudication. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.